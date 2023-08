THE SIMPLEST WAY TO EXPLAIN THE BEHAVIOR OF ANY BUREAUCRATIC ORGANIZATION IS TO ASSUME THAT IT IS CONTROLLED BY A CABAL OF ITS ENEMIES: Snow White — How To Destroy Your Own Movie. New video by the Critical Drinker on Disney’s latest woes:

And if you missed it earlier from Steve: Disney Already Knows Who to Blame for Its Next Massive Flop.

(Classical reference in headline.)