SCIENCE IS NEVER SETTLED: Skull found in China points to an unknown human species. “In some respects, the skull looked very similar to modern humans, particularly the facial structure. But other aspects of the skull seem to significantly diverge. Chief among these differences is the distinct lack of a chin, a trait this hominid may have shared with the Denisovans, a cousin of humanity that branched off evolutionarily from the rest hundreds of thousands of years ago.”