OPERATION POKE THE BEAR: So what’s with all the indictments of Trump?

In addition to every danger just listed above, it is also a strategic dialectical operation designed to poke the bear into reacting. They didn’t get a big MAGA / hillbilly / (Christian) conservative reaction from the drag queens, so they’ll get it by going after Trump.

If they can provoke the American people, or a contingent of them, into believing this is a truly lost-cause, revolutionary moment, they can provoke a second J6-style reaction (watch who in Trump’s camp/orbit calls for this too) that reifies the J6 narrative and demands action.

I’ll be accused (watch who does it! LOL) of telling people to stand by and do nothing while our system is destroyed by pointing out this operation too. Just watch. Provocateurs everywhere, on both sides. I’m not calling for inaction but for judicious action, so, still action.

It is incumbent upon us to make it the general consensus of the movement/population (or whatever is relevant) that these dangerous provocations are not acceptable AND understood for what they are as provocations, the bait of which we will not take. That’s how they’re beaten.