SOROS-BACKED CALIF. DA FACING RECALL, CHARGES OF NEPOTISM:

The process to recall a progressive, George Soros-backed district attorney in Alameda County, California, became official Tuesday amid new accusations that Pamela Price hired her boyfriend — without disclosing the relationship — to a six-figure position.

Price took $130,000 from Soros in a failed run to the DA’s office in 2018. She narrowly won election to become DA last year, but now a failed seven-month tenure that features a vicious rise in crime, especially in Oakland, has a group poised to remove her as DA.

“Save Alameda for Everyone” (SAFE) on Tuesday submitted 127 signatures to officially file a notice of intent with the county to recall Price, who ran on a platform to transform the justice system, which also goes by the progressive tenet of soft on crime.

“As crime spirals out of control on Alameda County streets, DA Price reduces sentencing for criminals and even refuses to charge violent felons with crimes,” SAFE said in a statement on Tuesday.

Homicides in Oakland, the county’s largest city, are up 80% vs. pre-pandemic numbers, according to the Oakland Police Department, and violent crime is up 15% year over year under Price.