HANS A. VON SPAKOVSKY: University of Virginia School of Law — Exposed.

To graduate from the 8th-ranked University of Virginia School of Law these days, you have to demonstrate an “understanding” of “bias/racism/cross-cultural dependency.” Granted, the school’s website doesn’t explain what that means, but the course catalog does indicate which offerings would satisfy that politically correct requirement.

Clearly, the left’s Woke obsessions with race, gender, abortion, and other tenets of political orthodoxy are now officially ensconced at the public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 to “advance human knowledge, educate leaders, and cultivate an informed citizenry.”

PJMedia’s series on the country’s “top” law schools, as rated by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022-2023 school year, has illuminated the bad, the ugly, and the uglier at the supposedly “elite” institutions charged with instructing our nation’s next generation of lawyers.