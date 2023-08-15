YOUR OCCASIONAL REMINDER THAT COMMIES LIE ABOUT ANYTHING AND CONCEAL WHAT THEY CAN’T GET AWAY WITH LYING ABOUT:

As China announces that it will no longer be publishing youth unemployment data (because the rate is very high lol), a reminder that they have been steadily publishing fewer and fewer economic indicators in recent years as the data has become less rosy https://t.co/tdMDWhPeOA pic.twitter.com/ZuE6p6ZZAP — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) August 15, 2023

Xi wants Communist controls and capitalist returns. I guess we’ll see if he can pull it off but the indicators are mostly bad.