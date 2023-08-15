GREAT MOMENTS IN PR: Disney’s Snow White Star Slammed As She Continues Bashing Original Film In Another Resurfaced Video.

Disney’s new “Snow White” Rachel Zegler got slammed on social media by Daily Wire host Matt Walsh and others as she continued bashing the original film in another resurfaced video in which she claimed the Prince was a “stalker.”

In the video that resurfaced on X over the weekend, the 22-year-old actress said “I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird. So we didn’t do that this time.”

“We have a different approach to, what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story, just because we cast a guy in the movie, Andrew Burnap, great dude,” she added. “It’s one of those things that I think everyone’s going to have their assumptions about what it’s going to be, but it’s really not about the love story at all, which is really, really wonderful.”

Walsh posted a message on X to his 2.4 million followers in response, “Disney is trying a really interesting marketing strategy where the star of the new ‘Snow White’ spends a year before the movie’s release publicly talking about how much she despises Snow White.”