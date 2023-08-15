JUST ONE OF MANY HEADLINES LIKE THIS: $278 billion and 170,600 jobs: How Biden’s landmark climate bill changed the economy.

The press jumped right on board the Biden cabal’s rebranding of the Inflation Reduction Act as a kind-of jobs-and-climate-change law. That tells me inflation is probably gearing back up as another trillion or two in funny money starts working its way through the economy.

Meanwhile: Not So Fast With The CPI Celebrations: Rents Are Surging Again And Back To Record Highs. “In other words, not only are surging commodities about to blow away hopes for moderation in headline CPI, but economists are once again dead wrong, and instead of looking at the moderation in YoY rents – which they correctly see as indicative of a slowdown in the CPI basket-heavy OER index – what they should be looking at is the real-time actual rental index, which has been rising for 6 months now and is about to take out all time highs at a time when the Fed is supposedly pausing its rate hikes and if anything, is already planning its next easing cycle.”