KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Garbage Indictments Could Give Trump Electoral Superpowers. “It is beyond surreal that the Democrats are hell-bent on punishing Donald Trump for questioning the results of an election by proving that they are willing to go to any lengths to tamper with an election. This time they’re making sure that they get a huge head start.”

Trump wanting signature verification is a criminal act in our Banana Republic. pic.twitter.com/ktNAAdHYLN — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) August 15, 2023

The brazenness is supposed to dispirit you. Don’t let it.