CHILD ABUSE: Feminists’ Fear and Loathing of Their Own Sons.

HuffPost Personal recently posted an opinion piece titled “I Took My 15-Year-Old Son To See ‘Barbie’ Because I’m Worried He Could Become Ken,” which at first I understandably took to be satire. But no, progressivism is often simply a parody of itself, and that is the case with this HuffPost piece. Beyond its unintentional entertainment value, however, it’s a revealing look into the mindset of feminists who wrestle with the misfortune of having borne one or more male children instead of daughters with whom they can bond over their shared oppression under the boot heel of – ugh – men.

The author is Wendy Besel Hahn (pronouns she/her), a writer and editor and the 51-year-old mother of a 15-year-old son. Her HuffPost article is full of virtue-signaling about her compassionate activism, Trump-hating moral superiority, and determination to raise a feminist son, but it also betrays an underlying, misandrist panic that her son’s very nature is toxic and must be exorcised out of him.

“I’m painfully aware that my son is merely six years away from having more rights in America than I do,” she says, referring to the “privilege” of “bodily autonomy” she “lost” when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

So Hahn was “thrilled” that the smash summer movie Barbie, which has drawn widespread criticism among many conservatives for its heavy-handed feminist messaging, gave her the opportunity to educate her son about “the patriarchal American society we live in today.”