VIDEO: China Is Screwed: Pipe People. “‘Those who are single simply adapt to homelessness, creating their own personal space amongst the concrete pipes.’ Or, you could have, you know, lived modestly, saved money, and shared housing with other people. The fact they haven’t gone this route and are instead living in pipes suggests something in the Chinese economy is even more broken than we think.”

If you don’t have the time or inclination to watch a video, Lawrence Person has done his usual fine job of breaking out the bullet points.