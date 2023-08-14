KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: A National Conversation About Locking Up the J6 Committee Creeps. “It’s outrageous and disheartening that these awful people have played such a significant role in all of the pre-election tampering that we’re seeing right now. Truth has been plagued by false leftist narratives here for far too long. The J6 Committee was created solely to keep a false narrative alive so that it could be weaponized to keep Trump off of the ballot.”