GENDER PAY GAP! Turns Out Women In Biden’s White House Make Way Less Than Men.

Remember how President Joe Biden and his ilk have blathered on and on about the so-called “gender pay gap” that supposedly forces oppressed, subservient American women into making mere pennies for every whopping paycheck their male coworkers get?

Turns out that on top of not actually being true, it also doesn’t seem to be a major concern for the Biden White House beyond being a convenient political talking point – because according to this, the women-supporting Biden Administration pays female staffers on average about $0.80 for every dollar a male employee makes.

Which, if you’re keeping track, is even less than the 83 cents leftists complain women make compared to every dollar earned by a man.

Per the White House payroll data analyzed by Mark Perry, an economist and senior fellow emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute, the median salary for women in 2023 was just $84,000, while the median salary for men was $105,000. Which, regardless of any legitimate reason for the discrepancy, we’ve been told is a major no-no, and is supersexist.