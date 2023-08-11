IT’S COME TO THIS: California Moves to Confiscate Power from Your Electric Car Battery.

“Lawmakers in Sacramento are helping to move things along,” the report says. “For example, Senate Bill 233 would make bi-directional charging mandatory for all new electric vehicles.”

In fact, San Diego already has “a pilot program with school buses using bi-directional charging that feeds into the grid at the end of the day.”

“It’s a gigantic unharnessed, untapped power source that can be used. Most vehicles are sitting parked, unused 95 percent of the time,” Kurt Johnson of the Climate Center said. He adds that “125 plus vehicle-to-grid projects are going on globally.”

This does not create even one extra kilowatt of power.

All it does is drain your car battery’s power, which is power you are going to have to put right back into that battery. And how exactly will the grid remain stable when millions of electric vehicle owners are all in a panic charging their cars at 6:30 a.m. so they can get to work?

Worse still for electric vehicle owners, recharging your battery is what kills your battery, and once your battery is dead, it’s cheaper to buy a whole new car than to replace it.