CHANGE: FDA Sneakily Announces Doctors Are Allowed To Prescribe Ivermectin.

The FDA snuck a major announcement under the radar. Yes, doctors CAN prescribe Ivermectin to Covid patients.

Remember back in 2020 and 2021 when the media, Fauci, and the CDC were so insistent that Ivermectin didn’t work? That it shouldn’t be prescribed, and in fact livestock feed stores had to put it away behind lock and key? I do. Others do as well. Heck, the FDA even tweeted about it.

However, yesterday, during 5th Circuit court proceedings involving the case of the federal government working hand-in-glove with the social media companies to suppress information they deemed disinformation or misinformation regarding the Covid narrative, this little gem dropped into everyone’s laps.