CHANGE: FDA Sneakily Announces Doctors Are Allowed To Prescribe Ivermectin.
The FDA snuck a major announcement under the radar. Yes, doctors CAN prescribe Ivermectin to Covid patients.
Remember back in 2020 and 2021 when the media, Fauci, and the CDC were so insistent that Ivermectin didn’t work? That it shouldn’t be prescribed, and in fact livestock feed stores had to put it away behind lock and key? I do. Others do as well. Heck, the FDA even tweeted about it.
However, yesterday, during 5th Circuit court proceedings involving the case of the federal government working hand-in-glove with the social media companies to suppress information they deemed disinformation or misinformation regarding the Covid narrative, this little gem dropped into everyone’s laps.
Where does Joe Rogan go for his apology?
Flashback: Joe Rogan’s Dust-Up With CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta Exposes the Narrative:
Rogan continued to ask why the network would lie about a Nobel prize-winning drug that had cured blindness due to a parasitic infection in millions of people, suggesting it was only used in animals. Rogan asked, “Does it bother you the news network you work for out and out lied? Just outright lied about me taking horse dewormer?” Gupta responded, “They shouldn’t have said that.”
That’s what Gupta told Rogan while in his studio. The following day, however: CNN’s Effort to Clean up the Gupta Train Wreck Interview Proves Joe Rogan’s Point:
CNN’s [Don Lemon]: “It is not a lie to say that [Ivermectin] is used as a horse de-wormer. I think that’s important. And it is not approved for Covid.”
[Gupta]: “Correct … If you look at the data, there is no evidence that it really works [against Covid].”
This is CNN. “But that’s the problem with CNN in a nutshell, and it’s the point that Rogan was making,” Red State’s Nick Arama writes. “They don’t care about the truth; it’s all about narrative.”
And CNN wonders why they’re not trusted in flyover country.