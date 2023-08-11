“IT’S A GAG ORDER”: California Threatens Researcher Who Testified That Pandemic Closures Hurt Poor Kids. “Thomas Dee, who has studied academic outcomes for 11 years at Stanford, submitted testimony last month in support of the families’ claims in a 2020 lawsuit that the state harmed vulnerable children when they shut down classrooms and effectively stalled instruction. Within days, the California Department of Education sent him a letter claiming that because he works with taxpayer-funded data from the agency, he could not criticize the state in court.”