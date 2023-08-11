AND THEN THERE ARE THE UNELECTED CROOKS: ‘Criminals Are Running This City’: Veteran Seattle Cop Resigns With Scathing Letter.

“Their absurd policies have turned Seattle into a playground for anarchists and criminals, and they seem utterly unconcerned with the devastating consequences of their actions,” wrote Jessica Taylor, who joined the force in 1998 and resigned last week. “If you haven’t noticed, the criminals are running this city.”

Taylor refused to fill out a standard exit form and instead submitted the 15-page letter to chief of police Adrian Diaz, who she says “has brought this department and this city to its knees,” adding that the department “has transformed into a cesspool of corruption.”

Diaz and other city leaders prioritize “playing politics and pandering to radical ideologies rather than genuinely serving the city’s and its residents best interests,” Taylor said.