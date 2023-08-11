KRUISER: Let’s Talk About Trump’s Brain-Dead Support of Ronna McDaniel.

Honestly, the 2024 United States presidential election already has everybody in a bad mood and whatever I write about it angers someone on my side. I am routinely accused of being both too pro-Trump and anti-Trump, often on the same day. There’s a small contingent that thinks that I shouldn’t write anything about the election unless it includes a couple thousand words about fraud. When I do write about fraud, it’s never enough. If I write anything positive about Ron DeSantis, heads start catching on fire.

The joy of 21st century politics.

Back to the topic at hand.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel has been, put mildly, absolutely horrible in the role that she’s occupied since 2017. She’s presided over three trainwreck (for the GOP) elections, including last year’s Red Trickle collapse. If she were working in the private sector, security would have escorted her out of the building years ago.

Politics aren’t governed by normal rules, however, especially in Washington.