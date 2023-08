I’VE BEEN SAYING THIS FOR YEARS: A Ninth Circuit federal judge (in dissent) has finally gone on record agreeing with me that a portion of the federal hate crimes statute is unconstitutional. I tried to get the Supreme Court to take the issue three times (and failed all three times).

Congress claims to have the authority to prohibit “hate crimes” pursuant to the Thirteenth Amendment (which prohibits slavery). That’s quite a stretch. Slavery? Really? Maybe the Supreme Court will take the case now.