OUT ON A LIMB: Face It — Women’s Soccer Just Isn’t Very Good.

“I’ve watched soccer for 30 years,” said Cooke. “I’m a fan of the game, and the difference between the strength and skill and pace between the men’s game and the women’s game just makes the women’s game unwatchable for me.

“The U.S. women’s team could be and in fact was beaten by an average high-school boys team. It’s not good sports. I love watching women’s tennis, for example, because although there’s a power differential, the skill level is so high that it makes it equally entertaining.”

He added, “And I read recently that Megan Rapinoe is in favor of men playing in women’s soccer now, and for once she and I agree — that is what it’s going to take to make it interesting.”