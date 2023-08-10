DOOCY REVEALS FUNNY BACKSTORY TO EXPLOSIVE EXCHANGE WITH BIDEN — AND THE WH RESPONSE:

Doocy joked it was a “middle of the road” question but that he knows that they “don’t want to talk” about this scandal. He did give Biden credit for calling him over, but I think that’s part of Biden’s psyche, too — he thinks he can handle any reporters, even though his staff knows differently. As Biden special assistant Michael LaRosa admitted to Fox’s Howard Kurtz, the Biden team lives “in a bunker mentality often, they treat the press as a threat, as a hazard and not as an opportunity.” We’ve seen explosive responses from Biden before, including when Biden called Doocy a “stupid son of a b**ch.”