MORAL CONSISTENCY? WHAT’S THAT?: NBC News is reporting through Reuters that the Iraqi government has criminalized the word “homosexuality.” The report says that:

“Iraq’s official media regulator on Tuesday ordered all media and social media companies operating in the Arab state not to use the term “homosexuality” and instead to say “sexual deviance” […] The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) document said that the use of the term “gender” was also banned.”

My research shows that the Jihad Squad hasn’t uttered a single word about it. Ilhan Omar (D-Mi.); Rashida Tlaib (D-Mi.); Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have consistently attacked Israel in specific and Jews in general. Tlaib and Bush recently tried to gin up a boycott of Israel’s President Herzog addressing a joint session, issuing a bellicose if not downright hateful press release saying:

“Bestowing President Herzog with the rare honor of a joint address to Congress while the Israeli apartheid government continues to enable and directly support racism and brutal settler attacks is a slap in the face to victims, survivors, and their loved ones—including the families of Americans murdered by this regime like Shireen Abu Akleh and Omar Assad.”

OK, fine. Legislators and their constituents have every right to advocate for their constituents’ views, even odious ones. But waitaminnit…

These same faux-Progressives claim to be “allies” in the LGBTQLMAO “struggle.” It’s easy to blast away at targets like Israel because it’s accepted in academia and Hollywood. But isn’t this the very same bunch who insist on DEI and focus heavily on gay rights?

Moreover, have a look at the endorsements for Ilham Omar of which she boasts. Those are some pretty interesting names. None surprising, but why are people and entities who ought to know better, like Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi — and get this — Stonewall DFL (who works to elect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and allied Democrats to public office in Minnesota) silent on the Iraqi criminalization of even using the word “homosexual.” And silent on the Jihad Squad’s silence. Nancy Pelosi, who owes a lot of her political power to the “allies” in Hollywood ought to asked this.

But she won’t. Because this is what crybullies do.