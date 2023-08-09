“SOUND OF FREEDOM” OR “SOUND OF FABRICATION”?: Red-Pilled America podcast–hosted by Patrick Courrielche and Adryana Cortez–is pointing out that maybe, just maybe, the movie “Sound of Freedom” is not quite on the up and up. When they looked at the court records, they found many contradictions–too many–between the real story and movie.

You might want to read my sex trafficking Commissioner Statement from a few years ago. There are many different problems, all of which tend to get called “human trafficking,” e.g., labor trafficking, prostitution by consenting adults, prostitution by teenagers who are under the age of consent but who nevertheless sought out the opportunity, sex slavery of adults, and sexual slavery of children. Unfortunately, they tend to get conflated. The reality is that each of these problems is different. Each has its own solutions. The last of these, sexual slavery, whether of adults or children, is extremely serious. But there is a lot less of it than we are sometimes led to believe.