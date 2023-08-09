IT’S COMPLICATED: The Top Three Issues of 2024 (And Yes, Abortion Is a Big One). “The 800-pound gorilla in the room is the political reality that abortion is unsettled on the national level, and that is costing us elections. Abortion aborted our long-promised red wave in 2022. Last night, it crushed Ohio conservatives’ attempt to shore up the state constitution against a new right to abortion — which will now likely be voted into existence in November.”