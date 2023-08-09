MONEY? WHAT MONEY? I’m still surprised — although I shouldn’t be — that there are still people out there who refuse to believe that the Biden family ever got money from Ukranian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese companies and oligarchs.

But JustTheNews brought the receipts: The House Oversight Committee now has traced more than $20 million in funds from questionable places.

“In its third memo analyzing bank records, the GOP-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee reported it had found a clear pattern of the Biden family and its partners doing business with Russian, Ukrainian, Kazakh, Chinese and Romanian figures who had legal and other troubles and then collecting money around the times of gaining access to Joe Biden.”

What’s the story now, “Big Guy”?