HOW IT STARTED:

—Tweet by Doug Mills of the New York Times, June 7th, 2020.

How it’s going: DC crime surges as Democrat councilman pleads for National Guard backup.

A Washington, D.C., city councilman said it might be time to bring in the National Guard as the city continues to be battered by high crime.

“The crime is out of control and getting worse by the day. We must declare an emergency regarding the crime and violence in our neighborhoods and act urgently. It may be time to call on the National Guard to protect the children and innocent people that are losing their lives to this senselessness,” Councilmember Trayon White Sr. said Tuesday at a press conference, WUSA 9 reported.

“I am tired of burying our children. We are too comfortable with the state of our city. We must take action to gain control and protect our residents. Law enforcement is only one part of how we combat public safety issues. It will take all of us to heal our community,” he continued.

D.C. recorded at least 13 shooting deaths in the first five days of August, which surpasses the 10 killings recorded in the first five days of July, according to the Washington Post. There have been at least 158 killings so far this year, according to police, which is a roughly 22% increase compared to the same time frame last year.