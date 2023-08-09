KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: What If They Gave a Republican Primary and Nobody Came? “Are we really doing this Republican primary season? I mean, I know that debates and voting are scheduled, but have you met anyone who’s thinking, ‘I can’t wait to get this all started?’ Presidential election cycles in the United States are longer than the John Galt speech in ‘Atlas Shrugged,’ which I’m not sure really ever ended.”