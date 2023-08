PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

CNN'S DANA BASH TODAY:

"I have not talked to a Democrat who wants abortion on demand until time of birth…"

CNN'S DANA BASH JUST LAST SEPTEMBER:

"Your fellow Democrat running for Senate in Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, has said that he does not believe that there should be… pic.twitter.com/pW0dUS1FSM

— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2023