MARK JUDGE: From The Fabulous Baker Boys to Barbie: The ‘privileged victims’ of the Left.

In his 1979 work The Culture of Narcissism, social scientist Christopher Lasch argued that the human personality had transformed over the course of the later 20th century. We have gone from a generally well-adjusted people to a society full of rage and resentment. Lasch argued that in the healthy development of infants, it is crucial that children experience the reduction of feelings of omnipotence and helplessness, the kind of imbalance that has our culture seeing women as simultaneously goddesses who can do it all and totally helpless if they receive a slight insult. Lasch argued that parents, community, and “transitional objects” — toys such as Barbie dolls, games, pets — introduce the concept of limits. Barbie is supposed to make children feel less godlike.

Resentment might feel good, but, despite what Barbie says, it’s not a good plan for happiness.