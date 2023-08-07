AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Chicago Mayor Says That Due To Negative Connotations We Should Stop Using The Word ‘Chicago.’

Mayor Brandon Johnson advised Chicago reporters to stop using the word “Chicago” when describing anything that happens in Chicago because of all the negative connotations associated with Chicago. “You can call it ‘The Windy City’ or ‘Downtown Deep Dish’ but do not, under any circumstances call it Chicago,” said the mayor of Chicago. “That just wouldn’t be appropriate.”

But Democrats with lavaliers and Chyrons already took us down this route 11 years ago: Mark Steyn: Racist dog whistles and the men who hear them.

And so it goes with American racism: The less there is, the more extravagantly the racism-awareness lobby patrols its beat. The Walmart carding clerks of the media are ever more alert to those who “appear to be” racist. On MSNBC, Chris Matthews declared this week that Republicans use “Chicago” as a racist code word. Not to be outdone, his colleague Lawrence O’Donnell pronounced “golf” a racist code word. When Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell observed that Obama was “working to earn a spot on the PGA tour,” O’Donnell brilliantly perceived that subliminally associating Obama with golf is racist, because the word “golf” is subliminally associated with “Tiger Woods,” and the word “Tiger” is not-so-subliminally associated with cocktail waitress Jamie Grubbs, nightclub hostess Rachel Uchitel, lingerie model Jamie Jungers, former porn star Holly Sampson, etc, etc. So by using the word “golf” you’re sending a racist dog whistle that Obama is a sex addict who reverses over fire hydrants.

I’m sure that last item will be covered in the sequel to Tablet’s bombshell interview with Obama biographer David Garrow.