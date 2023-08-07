GERMANS GONNA GERMAN: Porsche erases Jesus from Lisbon.

The 60th anniversary of the debut of the Porsche 911 is here, and Porsche is going all out.

Who wouldn’t use such a thing as an opportunity to cash in and remind people that the brand and the product are beloved?

Porsche even spent millions producing a video showcasing their 911 driving through iconic places throughout the years, recreating the history and evolution of the car and how it has fit into the changing lives and culture of its customers.

It’s a nice marketing move. Except for one thing: they had to make the video private because somebody noticed that in the scene where the 911 drives through Lisbon Portugal the video producers edited out the similarly iconic massive statue of Jesus Christ, erasing not just the history and culture of the city but of course of Christianity itself.

https://twitter.com/maisumcarneiro/status/1688137725319282688