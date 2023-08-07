GERMANS GONNA GERMAN: Porsche erases Jesus from Lisbon.
The 60th anniversary of the debut of the Porsche 911 is here, and Porsche is going all out.
Who wouldn’t use such a thing as an opportunity to cash in and remind people that the brand and the product are beloved?
Porsche even spent millions producing a video showcasing their 911 driving through iconic places throughout the years, recreating the history and evolution of the car and how it has fit into the changing lives and culture of its customers.
It’s a nice marketing move. Except for one thing: they had to make the video private because somebody noticed that in the scene where the 911 drives through Lisbon Portugal the video producers edited out the similarly iconic massive statue of Jesus Christ, erasing not just the history and culture of the city but of course of Christianity itself.
https://twitter.com/maisumcarneiro/status/1688137725319282688
Having been caught partying like it’s 1939 and airbrushing Jesus out of existence in the above video, Porsche has dialed back the Adobe After Effects that removed him from the video and added a pinned comment on its YouTube page, “A message to our community: in a previously-uploaded version of the 911 S/T launch film, a landmark was removed. This was a mistake, and we apologise for any offence caused. Your comments on this video were appreciated.”