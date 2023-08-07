A COVERUP SO BLATANT THAT IT’S ONLY REAL PURPOSE MUST BE TO DISPIRIT THE OPPOSITION: The Cover-up of Cocainegate Continues. “Not only are we supposed to believe that no cameras captured who brought the cocaine in, but we’re supposed to believe the plastic bag it was in had no fingerprints on it.”
