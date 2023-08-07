CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Colorado gun law raising age to purchase gun to 21 set to take effect Monday. “SB23-169, one of several sweeping gun reform measures approved by the state legislature and signed by the governor in the spring, will prohibit people under the age of 21 from purchasing a gun, with exceptions for active members of the U.S. armed forces, peace officers and people certified by the Peace Officer Standards and Training board.”
