OLD AND BUSTED: 2020’s Summer of Love.

The New Hotness? Altamont. John Nolte: Democrat-Run Portland’s Wealthiest Taxpayers Are Fleeing.

According to local station KPTV, Portland is “one of the fastest-shrinking U.S. cities.”

So how big of a loss is $1 billion in tax revenue? Well, the city’s entire budget for next year is $7.1 billion. So, that $1 billion will be felt.

The question now is, what will the city do about it?

The only way to attract residents, especially wealthy residents, is to create a safe and clean city with good schools, low taxes, affordable housing, and a healthy business climate. Well, as we all know, everything on that list directly contradicts what today’s Democrat party stands for. Urban Democrats invite crime and criminals by defanging local police. Drug addicts are allowed to sleep and poop on the streets. Taxes are always going up. Housing never goes up. Instead of quality of life issues, Democrats focus on “equity,” which means high crime, and the environment, which means no new housing.

But it’s not even what Portland’s Democrat leaders will do about it. The question is, what will Portland’s residents do about it? They are allowed to choose their own government and continue to vote for Democrats who make no secret of their pro-crime and anti-growth policies.