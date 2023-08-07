SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST: Lastly, California’s last day of snow skiiing this year was. . . yesterday, August 6.
The New York Times was not happy about this climate narrative confounding story:
It’s August. Californians Are Still Skiing. Don’t Ask.
Two of the biggest ski resorts on Lake Tahoe were still hopping on the Fourth of July, a time of year when the mountains are usually full of wildflowers. Mammoth Mountain, 140 miles south of the lake, got a positively Alaskan 75 or so feet of snow at its summit and is only now celebrating the final day of the season. . .
In mid-July, well after all the hot dogs and fireworks, I headed up to the Sierra and ran into so much lingering snow that the road through Yosemite National Park hadn’t yet opened for the season. . .
Remember how we were told a decade ago that snowfalls would soon become a thing of the past, and ski resorts were threatened with extinction?
Including by current presidential candidate RFK Jr. in 2008: “Snow is so scarce today that most Virginia children probably don’t own a sled.”