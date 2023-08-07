RON DESANTIS: America’s economy is decimated. As president, I have a plan to rebuild it.
Our declaration of economic independence must focus our agenda on rebuilding the American dream for our middle class. We will diversify and expand our economy by rewarding hard work and empowering our citizens to control their own destinies.
We want to be a country that makes things, where a family can raise children on a single income, and where young people can develop the skills and values necessary to build a decent life and contribute to their communities.
We will declare our economic independence from the failed elites who orchestrated American decline and from the never-ending federal spending that has inflated prices and plunged our nation to the brink of insolvency.
The goal of our declaration of economic independence is simple: We win. They lose.
Nice Reagan call back, and a nice way to refer to American elites as Soviet-style apparatchiks. As Steve Hayward wrote in the second volume of his Age of Reagan series, The Conservative Counterrevolution: 1980-1989:
Yet Reagan wanted to do much more than simply return to a robust anti-Communist foreign policy; he had spoken openly to his aides of wanting to win the Cold War, a hitherto unthinkable notion. Most notably, he told his future national security adviser, Richard Allen, sometime in 1979 that his view of the Cold War was simple: “We win, they lose. What do you think of that?” Reagan rejected coexistence and agreed with the orthodox conservative view that containment was a losing strategy in the face of determined revolutionists. Following Lincoln’s policy on slavery, Reagan wanted to place Communism on the course of ultimate extinction. Like Lincoln just after his election in 1860, Reagan probably didn’t think it could be done during his presidency (as indeed it wasn’t). But as with Lincoln in 1861, events would unfold in a course he did not foresee.
Faster, please.