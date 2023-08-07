FUNNY HOW THAT WORKS: As US standards fall, military less trusted.

Not only has public trust in the US military declined, so has the US military itself.

The Wall Street Journal in its article “The Military Recruiting Crisis: Even Veterans Don’t Want Their Families to Join,” noted a growing crisis facing US military recruiters who are struggling to find qualified Americans who are both capable and willing to join the US military even as standards are repeatedly lowered.

Standards are lowered for two reasons: to attract more people who are otherwise unqualified to join the military and to resolve the problem that each year the average American is less qualified for military service. This is due to factors such as drug abuse, obesity, criminal backgrounds, and poor education, which in turn lead to poor military entry test scores.

America’s decline feeds into all of these factors, and all of these factors contribute to America’s decline as well as the US military’s decline.