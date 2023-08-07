KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Insufferable Soccer Women Will Have to Be Embarrassing at Home. “While I may not be a fan, I did know about the women’s team, largely because of the above-mentioned Ms. Rapinoe’s big mouth. She’s been one of the more tedious woke athletes who mistakenly thinks she understands world affairs enough to weigh in on them. Think Colin Kaepernick with purple hair.”