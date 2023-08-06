ROBERT SPENCER: Here’s the Real Game Colin Kaepernick Is Playing. It’s Not Football. “Colin Kaepernick needs the people he no doubt thinks of as the old racists who run the NFL far more than they need him. And he doesn’t need to rejoin the NFL to benefit from them; all he has to do is go through this tired charade every year of appearing to be fit and ready to play.”
