AFTERMATH OF THE ANNUS HORRIBILIS: Does Trump’s Shutdown Decision Disqualify a Future Presidency?

Let’s be brutally clear. Hoover’s well-intended but wrongheaded [Smoot-Hawley] policy caused the Great Depression, and we know how that all went. Equally true, Trump’s well-intended but wrongheaded policy caused untold pain, suffering, and misery, not to mention bankruptcies, foreclosures, suicides, and premature deaths. It also wiped out a crucial block of irreplaceable time for in-person instruction for tens of millions of American kids, the full ramifications of which we’ll not sustain for about a decade.

Trump has disqualified himself from ever being elected president again simply by virtue of that single, solitary decision while in office. And this I believe in the marrow of my bones.