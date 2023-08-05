EX-NFL LINEBACKER DISMISSES COLIN KAEPERNICK’S LATEST COMEBACK ATTEMPT: “‘The senior prom was like 6 years ago, bro! It’s over!’ [Terence Garvin] said. ‘It’s over, bro. You still trying to be the prom queen. It’s a wrap. You took that money. He pop up this time every year. We know you can throw the ball, bro.’ Kaepernick’s throwing showcase appeared to be a part of a Nike ad. Harris and his other NFL colleagues who were in the video and endorsed Kaepernick were all Nike athletes.”