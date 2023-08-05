August 5, 2023

NIGER’S JUNTA RULERS ASK FOR HELP FROM RUSSIAN GROUP WAGNER AS IT FACES MILITARY INTERVENTION THREAT. “Niger has been seen as the West’s last reliable counterterrorism partner in a region where coups have been common in recent years. Juntas have rejected former colonizer France and turning toward Russia. Wagner operates in a handful of African countries, including Mali, where human rights groups have accused its forces of deadly abuses.”

Posted at 5:14 pm by Ed Driscoll