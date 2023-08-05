SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: Meet Anita Pallenberg, the Teutonic goddess who ‘created’ the Rolling Stones.

The twenty-three-year-old Pallenberg first met the Stones backstage in Berlin in 1965. Winder invites us to picture the “Teutonic goddess” leaning against the spotty lads’ dressing room door, “her smile cocky, revealing flashes of fanglike teeth.” She dug into her pocket for a vial of amyl nitrate, then asked: “Vant to smoke a joint?” The Stones had never taken drugs before. Nor had they met a woman as intimidatingly experienced as Pallenberg. Winder notes they were used to “Carnaby Street’s trendy dolly birds with their knee socks and baby-doll dresses.” But Pallenberg had grown up “skipping school with the street kids and artists in Rome, grave-digging, beach drinking, boyfriends with Vespas, Caffè Rosati with Federico Fellini and living in Warhol’s Manhattan as a Factory girl.”

Faithfull has always credited Pallenberg with creating the Stones. She brought them swashbuckling, gender-bending flair and the cosmopolitan confidence to flout the rules. She zipped them into skirts, slipped them drugs and took them to galleries. Winder calls her a “pythoness” — a satanic majesty who humiliated, seduced, empowered, educated, bonded and divided the band as the whim took her. She goaded them into the swagger they carried into their music and they remixed tracks on her instructions.

But they all struggled with her freewheeling power. Brian Jones eventually responded by blacking her eyes and ripping up the film scripts she was offered. Keith Richards initially loved her from afar, while the competitive Jagger was irked that she out-cooled his own girlfriend, the Buckinghamshire farm-raised model Chrissie Shrimpton (whom he controlled with strict curfews and gifts of children’s toys). Jagger withdrew his offer of marriage to Shrimpton and upgraded to the more intellectual Faithfull.