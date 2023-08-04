WHY IS THE LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF ANTISEMITISM? Cardi B Tries to Compliment Her Jewish Lawyers But Messes It Up Badly.

Earlier today, American rapper Cardi B tweeted the following to her 31.4 million followers:

She has since deleted it.

What did she mean by the tweet? The clue is in her Instagram stories (where she has a whopping 168 million followers)[.]

It seems her Tweet was referring to the fact her lawyers – who are Jewish – helped get her cleared of wrongdoing for throwing a microphone at a fan. The words “Lawyer is a Jew he gon’ chew up all the charges” are part of her 2018 hit Bickenhead.

In other words, it seems the tweet was meant as a compliment, even though it plays into a particular stereotype of Jews as merciless lawyers.

However, at a time of rising hate crimes against Jews, especially religious Jews in the USA, the tweet could easily be misinterpreted. When I first saw it, I thought she was referring to the fact Jews have perpetrated [insert supposed crime].