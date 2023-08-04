August 4, 2023

WHY IS THE LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF ANTISEMITISM? Cardi B Tries to Compliment Her Jewish Lawyers But Messes It Up Badly.

Earlier today, American rapper Cardi B tweeted the following to her 31.4 million followers:

She has since deleted it.

What did she mean by the tweet? The clue is in her Instagram stories (where she has a whopping 168 million followers)[.]

It seems her Tweet was referring to the fact her lawyers – who are Jewish – helped get her cleared of wrongdoing for throwing a microphone at a fan. The words “Lawyer is a Jew he gon’ chew up all the charges” are part of her 2018 hit Bickenhead.

In other words, it seems the tweet was meant as a compliment, even though it plays into a particular stereotype of Jews as merciless lawyers.

However, at a time of rising hate crimes against Jews, especially religious Jews in the USA, the tweet could easily be misinterpreted. When I first saw it, I thought she was referring to the fact Jews have perpetrated [insert supposed crime].

An enterprising journalist could have a lot of fun with Karine Jean-Pierre asking her about Biden’s reaction to this.

Flashback: Joe Biden, President Of Cardi B(abylon). Biden gave Cardi B (whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) an interview (of sorts) that was published by Elle magazine on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in August of 2020.

Posted at 8:22 am by Ed Driscoll