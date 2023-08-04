WHY IS THE LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF ANTISEMITISM? Cardi B Tries to Compliment Her Jewish Lawyers But Messes It Up Badly.
Earlier today, American rapper Cardi B tweeted the following to her 31.4 million followers:
She has since deleted it.
What did she mean by the tweet? The clue is in her Instagram stories (where she has a whopping 168 million followers)[.]
It seems her Tweet was referring to the fact her lawyers – who are Jewish – helped get her cleared of wrongdoing for throwing a microphone at a fan. The words “Lawyer is a Jew he gon’ chew up all the charges” are part of her 2018 hit Bickenhead.
In other words, it seems the tweet was meant as a compliment, even though it plays into a particular stereotype of Jews as merciless lawyers.
However, at a time of rising hate crimes against Jews, especially religious Jews in the USA, the tweet could easily be misinterpreted. When I first saw it, I thought she was referring to the fact Jews have perpetrated [insert supposed crime].
An enterprising journalist could have a lot of fun with Karine Jean-Pierre asking her about Biden’s reaction to this.
Flashback: Joe Biden, President Of Cardi B(abylon). Biden gave Cardi B (whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) an interview (of sorts) that was published by Elle magazine on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in August of 2020.