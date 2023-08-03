THEY’RE NOT SAYING IT’S ALIENS: AI Built To Hunt Extraterrestrial Intelligence Just Detected 8 New Promising Signals. “The team used the algorithm to analyze 480 hours of observations of 820 stars taken by the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia. The algorithm identified almost 3 million distinctive patterns, which were then further filtered down to just 20,515. Upon visual inspection, the team identified eight promising signals of interest.”