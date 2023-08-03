MEMPHIS JEWISH SCHOOL NARROWLY AVOIDS SCHOOL SHOOTING: Here’s How They Saved Lives.

Memphis Police told reporters that school officials provided them with a picture of the suspect and a description of his vehicle. Officers located him and pulled him over. “MPD said the gunman jumped out of his red pick-up with a gun and was shot by an officer,” according to the report. “That man was then rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to police.”

This situation could have been far worse. Fortunately, the school’s foresight led them to put robust security measures in place to prevent a possible mass shooting. The swift response of law enforcement ensured that the suspect was apprehended before he could find another school or public area to target.

What the anti-gunner crowd doesn’t want you to focus on is the reality that their cherished gun control laws did not stop this individual from trying to murder children. In fact, the would-be assailant was carrying a handgun, not one of the “assault rifles” that the elite media uses to terrify Americans into supporting restrictions on responsible gun owners.

This is just one story showing how security measures are far more effective at decreasing lives lost to school shootings than passing gun control legislation. As more states focus resources on implementing these measures, it will not be surprising to see more of these stories crop up. Stronger security not only prevents shooters from gaining access to school campuses, but it can also discourage them from trying in the first place.