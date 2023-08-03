DAVID BROOKS HAS A MOMENT OF SELF-REVELATION: Anti-Trump NYT writer shocks with column bashing ‘elite’ as self-dealing jerks: ‘We’re the bad guys.’

Anti-Trump New York Times columnist David Brooks shocked political commentators on Twitter when he admitted he and the so-called “elite” have used self-serving tactics to maintain power and a sense of moral superiority over the Trump supporters they detest.

“I ask you to try on a vantage point in which we anti-Trumpers are not the eternal good guys. In fact, we’re the bad guys,” Brooks wrote in a column Wednesday.

“Over the last decades we’ve taken over whole professions and locked everybody else out,” Brooks wrote of the liberal elite in America. The column detailed how the “educated class” imagine themselves as the “forces of progress and enlightenment” to appease their own egos, as part of a broader tale that paints them as enlightened and Trump supporters as bigots and fools.

Brooks pointed out that in the media world that was once a working-class profession, Ivy League and other elite-level college graduates have come to dominate major newsrooms.

“When I began my journalism career in Chicago in the 1980s, there were still some old crusty working-class guys around the newsroom. Now we’re not only a college-dominated profession, we’re an elite-college-dominated profession,” he wrote.

Brooks wrote that members of the liberal elite “also segregate ourselves into a few booming metro areas: San Francisco, D.C., Austin and so on.”