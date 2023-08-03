IT’S ON BETWEEN NEWSOM AND… DESANTIS? Gavin Newsom Just Took Another Huge Step in His Non-Campaign to Topple Joe Biden. “As amusing as it is to refer to Newsom as the ‘candidate-not-a-candidate-but-really-a-candidate,’ at some point soon, he’s going to have to do something more substantial than cosplay as Schrödinger’s Cat.”