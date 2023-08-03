PROTEST: Black fraternity moves convention from Florida, citing ‘racist’ DeSantis policies.
Missing from Alpha Pi Alpha’s announcement? Any specific “harmful, racist, and insensitive policies.”
PROTEST: Black fraternity moves convention from Florida, citing ‘racist’ DeSantis policies.
Missing from Alpha Pi Alpha’s announcement? Any specific “harmful, racist, and insensitive policies.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.