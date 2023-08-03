KEEP THE SKEER ON EM: Anheuser-Busch lost a staggering $390 MILLION in second quarter after Bud Light’s sales to retailers plunged 14% after brand’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. “Figures show that their total US revenue declined by 10.5 percent in the April-to-June period from a year earlier.”
